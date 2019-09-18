Korea Investment Has Upped Rollins (ROL) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Among 5 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $38 highest and $2300 lowest target. $29’s average target is 36.73% above currents $21.21 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Needham. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform”. See Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 1.20M shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

