Korea Investment Has Upped Northern Tr (NTRS) Stake by $2.01 Million; As Gray Television (GTN) Market Valuation Declined, New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased by $1.58 Million Its Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 75,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 436,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 511,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 252,075 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 274.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 22,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 8,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 252,955 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,629 shares to 249,514 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,672 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.19M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).