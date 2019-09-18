Korea Investment Has Upped General Mls (GIS) Holding by $1.37 Million as Share Price Rose; As Morningstar (MORN) Valuation Rose, Holder American Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.01 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 6.55 million shares traded or 64.69% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morningstar (MORN) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 13,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 198,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76 million, down from 212,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $159.09. About 70,314 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$3.1 FROM NZ$3.0; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – TECHNOLOGYONE LTD TNE.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$5.70 FROM A$5.95; RATING ACCUMULATE; 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 21/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.70 FROM A$6.15; RATING HOLD; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD FBU.NZ : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$7.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 21/05/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Global Asset Flows Report Finds Rising Markets Spurred Record Demand for Funds in 2017; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD; 06/03/2018 – PitchBook Promotes Patrick Ross to VP of Finance

