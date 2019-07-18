Korea Investment Has Upped By $18.31 Million Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position; New York Times Co Has 1.45 Sentiment

New York Times Co (NYT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 78 sold and decreased holdings in New York Times Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 144.64 million shares, up from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New York Times Co in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 62 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Korea Investment Corp increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 677,985 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 9.10M shares with $251.04 million value, up from 8.42 million last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $275.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 32.99M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Korea Investment Corp decreased Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 79,932 shares to 226,700 valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 61,700 shares and now owns 50,208 shares. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 497,287 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 11/04/2018 – Kyle Griffin: WaPo confirms NYT scoop: A search warrant used to raid the office and residences of Michael Cohen sought all his; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 12.3% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company for 10.00 million shares. Slate Path Capital Lp owns 3.79 million shares or 10.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Llc has 8.96% invested in the company for 1.56 million shares. The North Carolina-based Banbury Partners Llc has invested 5.6% in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 919,164 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.21 million for 45.89 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.73 billion. The firm provides The New York Times , a daily and Sunday newspapers in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It has a 43.6 P/E ratio. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 2000 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers product licensing, book development, news digests, and rights and permissions, as well as is involved in online retail store business.