Korea Investment Has Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $8.49 Million; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stock Price Rose, Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut by $17.79 Million Its Holding

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 106,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,844 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, down from 396,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 131,024 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 86,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.72 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.07. About 31,411 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 earnings per share, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.67M for 19.47 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,304 shares to 47,605 shares, valued at $82.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 29,727 shares to 381,792 shares, valued at $114.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 61,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.50 million for 26.06 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.