Korea Investment Has Lowered Stake in Weibo (WB) as Market Valuation Declined; Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised At&T (T) Stake by $311,488

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 127,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 117,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 15.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 836,601 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1.43M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 144,798 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Company has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management holds 1.07% or 40,724 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 17,487 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Lpl Fin Lc reported 10,789 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Amp Cap Limited invested in 0% or 5,930 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 16,850 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Management has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Stifel holds 8,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 42,874 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Ed Group Ads Repstg (NYSE:XRS) by 155,635 shares to 495,535 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 50,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,380 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset invested in 0.54% or 3.22 million shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,138 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co reported 19,790 shares stake. First Personal holds 6,313 shares. Spc has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 2.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 776 are owned by Permanens L P. Trustco National Bank Corporation N Y holds 1.44% or 40,855 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 5.05 million are owned by Renaissance Lc. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 0.84% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 3.08M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management accumulated 5.25% or 18,400 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 17,058 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP owns 264,265 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,045 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 45,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,015 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

