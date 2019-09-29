Korea Investment Has Lifted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $3.36 Million; As Cerner (CERN) Share Price Rose, Algert Global Has Boosted Holding by $1.47 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254.29M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 185.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 20,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 30,909 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 1.68 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). St James Llc stated it has 411,062 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.51% or 3.10M shares. Creative Planning owns 306,103 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Company owns 12,651 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5,529 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp holds 2.79% or 194,800 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 0% or 21 shares. 637 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Pennsylvania reported 3,750 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.52% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The Unknown-based Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware has invested 0.13% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Clean Yield Group has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 11,207 shares in its portfolio.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 21,018 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 15,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,505 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner Executive Jeff Townsend Announces Retirement Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Simplee and Cerner to Give Consumers Transparent, Convenient and Personalized Health Care Billing Experience – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cerner Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G partners with National Geographic on ad campaign – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager tapped as president of Express apparel – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Limited has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Company owns 15,698 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hikari Power Limited reported 92,350 shares. Liberty Capital has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rothschild Corporation Il reported 28,199 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford Tru Co reported 230,662 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com owns 189,861 shares. Burney Company invested in 0.67% or 100,695 shares. 3.89 million were accumulated by Capital. Burt Wealth has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,688 shares. One Capital Lc owns 31,748 shares. Opus reported 118,425 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 94,585 shares. 215,620 were reported by Twin Capital Mngmt.