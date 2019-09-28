Korea Investment Has Lifted Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake; Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 16 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 11 sold and decreased their stock positions in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.27 million shares, up from 3.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 5 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Korea Investment Corp increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 38.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 7,200 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 25,800 shares with $18.91 million value, up from 18,600 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 106,583 shares traded. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $698.17 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund for 83,560 shares. Cordasco Financial Network owns 3,487 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 32,921 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 49,746 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,010 activity.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold 80,000 shares worth $58.09 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -4.03% below currents $818.83 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of CMG in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 25 with “Hold”.