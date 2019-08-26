Korea Investment Has Increased Its Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $884,780; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Position

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 551.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 17,015 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 1.18M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc analyzed 1,746 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 68,373 shares to 104,547 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 154,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 918,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 3.05% or 98,477 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 6.93% or 977,767 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc owns 71,489 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Hbk LP reported 8,535 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt holds 4,358 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 70,959 shares. Hartwell J M Lp accumulated 20,025 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canandaigua State Bank & Tru holds 0.53% or 1,560 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments stated it has 7,384 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 4,847 are owned by Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Co invested in 0.89% or 1,210 shares. Leonard Green & Ltd Partnership reported 3,000 shares. 456 are held by Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,095 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 143,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).