Korea Investment Has Increased By $5.15 Million Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake; Keycorp (KEY) Sentiment Is 1.08

Korea Investment Corp increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 243.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 39,050 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 55,100 shares with $7.33M value, up from 16,050 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.47M shares traded or 85.93% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Keycorp (KEY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 271 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 251 decreased and sold their equity positions in Keycorp. The funds in our database reported: 785.15 million shares, down from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Keycorp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 208 Increased: 192 New Position: 79.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.72M shares traded. KeyCorp (KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Square Cash Is Beating PayPal’s Venmo in This 1 Key Area – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Key Apple Exec Leaves, Slack Stock Gets a Buy Rating, and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Fsi Group Llc holds 8.2% of its portfolio in KeyCorp for 482,733 shares. Tegean Capital Management Llc owns 450,000 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Management Lp has 3.24% invested in the company for 977,582 shares. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Llc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 10.63 million shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “P/C Insurers Report Strong First-Quarter Underwriting Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIR Publishes Its Catastrophe Exposure Data Schema Publicly – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.04% or 35,524 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 1.35M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Lc has 2.45 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 56,210 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 45,312 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv has invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,839 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Intl Investors holds 0.01% or 169,717 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.04% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bell Comml Bank has 0.24% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc reported 14 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 207,227 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity. On Friday, January 18 McCarthy Vincent de P. sold $352,538 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 3,090 shares.