Korea Investment Has Decreased Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding; Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted By $4.78 Million Its Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stake

Korea Investment Corp decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 9,970 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 211,354 shares with $28.78 million value, down from 221,324 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $20.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 274,561 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c

Kepos Capital Lp increased Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) stake by 211.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 37,961 shares as Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 55,919 shares with $7.09M value, up from 17,958 last quarter. Veeva Systems Inc now has $23.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $160.32. About 431,376 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 10.80% above currents $134.02 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $140 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3.

Korea Investment Corp increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 45,975 shares to 86,200 valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 289,584 shares and now owns 357,270 shares. Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) was raised too.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.53 million for 16.59 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $145.36’s average target is -9.33% below currents $160.32 stock price. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10300 target in Thursday, May 30 report. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Thursday, May 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $17200 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 22.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Amci Acquisition Corp stake by 325,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Amusements Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 206,216 shares and now owns 13,079 shares. Churchill Capital Corp was reduced too.