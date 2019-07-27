Korea Investment Has Decreased Its Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $5.95 Million as Valuation Declined; As Tillys (TLYS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 177,875 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 138,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,114 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 192,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 51 shares. 67 are owned by Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.02% or 667,702 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 51,670 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management reported 208,457 shares. 83,635 are held by Systematic Financial Lp. Rk Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 418,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 412,216 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.29% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 47,528 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 147,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 36,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 7,537 shares. 39,002 were accumulated by Los Angeles Equity.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90M for 10.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. Shares for $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 16,596 shares to 154,317 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 423,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).