Korea Investment Has Decreased Idex (IEX) Holding as Market Value Rose; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined While Diam Company LTD Cut Its Stake by $2.73 Million

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 8,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 44,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.89 million, down from 53,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 52,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, down from 65,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 285,136 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 28.17 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEX acquires Velcora Holding for SEK1.28B – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” published on June 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “IEX Exchange Has Wall Street Fame But No Listings – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2018.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44M for 13.33 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

