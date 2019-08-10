Korea Investment Has Decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake By $7.58 Million; Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Capital One Finl (COF) Position By $9.28 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 22.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 114,618 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 623,745 shares with $50.95 million value, up from 509,127 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $41.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 1.70M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Korea Investment Corp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 73.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 216,603 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 79,900 shares with $2.87M value, down from 296,503 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 207,158 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Korea Investment Corp increased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 55,300 shares to 604,800 valued at $38.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 152,181 shares and now owns 1.24 million shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 6,368 shares. 183,629 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Company owns 4.22M shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 2.82% or 74,339 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 5,181 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated has 3,444 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 3,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.58% or 4.44 million shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Co stated it has 510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 8,393 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 39,216 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy”.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 33,662 shares to 59,954 valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 1.25 million shares and now owns 895,064 shares. Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) was reduced too.