Korea Investment Decreased Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Share Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 26,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 113,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.29 million, down from 139,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 246,401 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 8,539 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 30,517 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $161.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 67,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22M for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 287,800 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 9,657 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 294 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 268,563 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,528 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 10,967 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 140 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 26,492 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 21,700 shares. Moreover, King Luther Corporation has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Biondo Advsr Lc invested in 3.37% or 60,041 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Commerce Limited holds 410 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ltd Com reported 1,568 shares stake. Agf Invests holds 0.76% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 304,297 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital stated it has 113,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 20,163 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W holds 2.36M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0% or 40,446 shares. Boston owns 97,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tocqueville Asset LP invested 0.05% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York has 0.52% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 2.14M shares. Illinois-based Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.55% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 22,400 are owned by First Manhattan. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 505,178 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $69,019 activity.

