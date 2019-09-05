Korea Investment Decreased By $9.03 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding; Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Sentiment Is 2.03

Korea Investment Corp decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 41.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 108,760 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 155,700 shares with $13.07 million value, down from 264,460 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 518,229 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 67 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 33 reduced and sold positions in Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania. The investment managers in our database now hold: 18.56 million shares, up from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 29.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 56.71 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 90,294 shares to 857,934 valued at $45.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 196,199 shares and now owns 3.56 million shares. Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 9.36% above currents $79.4 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. Mizuho initiated Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation for 1.05 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 378,727 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 189,452 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,743 shares.

Analysts await Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. UVSP’s profit will be $15.82M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Univest Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $740.55 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.