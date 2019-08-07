Korea Investment Cut Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $1.04 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Boosted Position

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 5,688 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 93,710 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, down from 99,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 103,905 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 99,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $184.56. About 1.14 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hillsdale Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kentucky Retirement reported 12,340 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Roosevelt Invest Grp has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amer accumulated 1,000 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs reported 1.27% stake. 22,525 were accumulated by Benedict Advsrs. Horan Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.08% or 700 shares. Uss Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.53M shares or 3.13% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 35 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc stated it has 148,100 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 12.29M shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Co accumulated 6,592 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32,293 shares to 266,195 shares, valued at $22.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,923 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 323,826 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 65,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,783 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 513 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 90,618 shares. Twin Securities Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 255,167 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 129,088 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 310,589 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Synovus Fin owns 440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,703 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 82,307 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 158,403 shares. Kellner Limited Com holds 7.39% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 59,400 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 45,106 shares. Zweig invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).