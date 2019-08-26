Korea Investment Cut Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake by $5.18 Million; Market Value Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Stake by $37.89 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $152.57. About 3.99M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 113,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 431,521 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11,856 shares to 90,610 shares, valued at $41.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 409,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 7,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 11,671 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 22,382 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 202,922 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 367,209 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 4,081 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). B Riley Wealth holds 0.08% or 4,754 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsr Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 1 shares. Assetmark has 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2,019 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital Inc owns 4,638 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iberiabank has invested 0.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cambridge Tru owns 2.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 223,872 shares. Strs Ohio reported 979,129 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.74 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 8.23M shares. Moreover, Amer Int Grp Inc has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fiera Capital Corp has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,370 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adi Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Birch Hill Inv Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,795 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 423.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.