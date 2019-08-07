Korea Investment Cut Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding by $3.97 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 113,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 33,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 441,249 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 16,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 863,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70M, up from 846,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 9.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 100 shares stake. Salem Counselors accumulated 1,415 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested in 115 shares. America First Invest Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 470 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). St Johns Inv Ltd Co holds 100 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.05% or 17,870 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 17,325 shares. Adirondack Trust Communication has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 310 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 126,231 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co invested in 380 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Management Corporation accumulated 3,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 3.79% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio. Cap World Invsts holds 592,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ntuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,655 shares to 152,500 shares, valued at $39.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 84,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $111.35M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 62,848 shares to 309,848 shares, valued at $72.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 48,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 7.85M shares. 154,183 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,829 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 9,400 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 23,485 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Markston Intll Lc holds 112,178 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 16.05M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Cooperman Leon G invested in 765,600 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability reported 73,068 shares stake. 1 are held by Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 5,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 184,807 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associates Llc reported 134,044 shares. Pinnacle Llc invested in 0% or 20,524 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.