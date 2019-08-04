Korea Investment Cut Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Holding by $2.98 Million; Concho Resources (CXO) Shares Declined While Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $900,240

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 100,042 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, down from 139,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.69 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 64.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 12,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 8.00M shares traded or 302.65% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,550 shares to 13,290 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $223,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.45% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 38,124 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Dodge And Cox invested in 0.39% or 4.30 million shares. Shine Advisory Inc stated it has 122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc holds 2.43 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 75,291 shares. S&Co Inc reported 3,335 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 0.06% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 153,419 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 37,076 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 0.38% or 362,003 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.54 million for 6.82 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 109,100 shares to 276,649 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).