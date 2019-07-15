Korea Investment Continues to Hold Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD); Oakwood Capital Management Has Increased At&T (T) Position by $2.60 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 7.85M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 47,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 506,331 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.15M, up from 458,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $213.44. About 1.24 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 15,049 shares to 275,200 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 154,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 918,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

