Korea Investment Continues to Hold Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT); As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Declined, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $23.15 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 86.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 224,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 259,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 324,845 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 2406.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 25,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 1,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $286.95. About 49,061 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 115,513 shares to 414,749 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,569 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors reported 193 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0% or 8,957 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 333,262 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 13,091 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 295,800 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 569 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 1,360 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation owns 66,472 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1,149 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Montag & Caldwell holds 224,464 shares. Miles Incorporated stated it has 0.37% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 1,969 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.11% or 152,995 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 45,330 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Maple Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 103,620 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,112 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 15,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,786 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl. 9,506 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Schaller Investment Grp Inc reported 5.29% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 178,544 shares. Markel Corp reported 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aimz Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,358 shares.

