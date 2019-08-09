Korea Investment Boosted Position in Kinross Gold (KGC) as Stock Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $8.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 125,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.00M, down from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 1.67M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 1726.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 11.14 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 67,461 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,610 shares. 3G Capital Prns Ltd Partnership reported 8.26% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Reaves W H & invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fairview Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.03 million shares or 7.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 421,994 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 374,893 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0.06% or 20.66 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 5,718 shares. Advent Intll Corporation Ma holds 1.68% or 652,855 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 18,171 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc, a California-based fund reported 217,952 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited has invested 0.53% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $274.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 154,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Gold Prices at 6 Year High Due to US-China Trade Policies – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinross Gold Jumps on 2nd-Quarter Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After Hours – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross Gold: Positive Catalysts Overshadow The Negatives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.