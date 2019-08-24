Korea Investment Boosted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $4.27 Million as Market Value Declined; First United Bank Trust Has Boosted Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $328,320

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 28,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 213,646 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.53 million, up from 185,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,629 shares to 249,514 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 148,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,500 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co owns 36,390 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jones Lllp owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 34,175 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.06% stake. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 4,537 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 403 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cna Fincl invested 0.87% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Rech Incorporated has 151,777 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 1.54 million were accumulated by Amer Century. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 12,536 are held by Bank Of The West. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc reported 82,412 shares stake. Plante Moran Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 53 shares.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 2,622 were reported by Jane Street Group Ltd Co. Fundx Investment Grp Inc Incorporated holds 800 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 995 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,459 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 48,100 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Lc invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 5,929 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd holds 0.19% or 2,195 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 11,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. Century Inc holds 0.44% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1.28M shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,650 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 1,604 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 41,237 shares or 0.08% of the stock.