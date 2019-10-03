Korea Investment Boosted Exelon (EXC) Position by $6.57 Million as Stock Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 139,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.60 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 4.14 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 1.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 2.08 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 1.53M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 11,512 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Captrust Advsr has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated has 82,903 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 22,764 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Trust Com has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 16,360 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 1,383 shares. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 5,967 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 5,011 shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Allstate stated it has 99,366 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC moves closer to approving Exelon’s Annova LNG project – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Hold Exelon (EXC) Stock in Your Portfolio Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2017. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks pull back from record highs, energy prices surge – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 15,000 shares to 54,124 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global higher amid $2.5B share purchase offers – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global’s Swiss sale gets antitrust OK – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global shifts Europe leadership alongside asset sales – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activist joins fight against Liberty Global Swiss deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.