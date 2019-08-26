Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Valuation Declined While Silchester International Investors Llp Has Cut Its Stake; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $592,180

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 28,246 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 4.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foster & Motley Inc has 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fdx Advsr Inc, California-based fund reported 81,539 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vista Ptnrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,237 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 172,900 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Monroe Bancorporation And Tru Mi has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 1.36% or 263,589 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 259,942 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 64,610 shares. M Kraus holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,736 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 71,671 shares. Wilsey Asset has 153,142 shares. 92,350 were reported by Thompson Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 1.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 1.46% or 97,101 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares to 15,345 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Korea Electric Power Corp.: Energy Prices Down, Generation Mix Improving – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KEPCO: For Now, Direction Of Earnings Is The Key – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KEPCO: Despite Tariff Risks, Earnings To Gradually Improve – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “20 Stocks With Renewed Bull Cases After Trump-Kim Summit – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.