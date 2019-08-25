Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Shares Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38 million shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 167,221 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has 3,976 shares. 5,500 were reported by Loews. 170,403 are owned by Us Bancorp De. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4.24 million shares. Captrust invested in 4,850 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 5,729 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 113,659 shares. Putnam Invs Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Minnesota-based Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 30,891 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity has invested 0.29% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rampart Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Notis has 2.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares to 140,211 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

