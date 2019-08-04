Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $24.55 Million; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $359,784 as Market Valuation Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 33,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 28,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 113,058 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc has invested 1.69% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cls Invests holds 0% or 219 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 24,190 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Marietta Invest Prns Limited holds 0.46% or 18,884 shares in its portfolio. Private Na holds 5,949 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 43,134 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fmr Lc owns 9.01 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 48,874 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Network Lc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amp Cap Investors Limited invested in 0.18% or 422,554 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Gp has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $194.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.