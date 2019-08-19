Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Cut Its Holding; Champlain Investment Partners Has Decreased Position in John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) by $344,890 as Share Price Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 997,920 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.70M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 13,747 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 23,289 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc. by 512,935 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $81.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 114,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Strengthens Executive Team – PR Newswire” on August 16, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) CEO Thomas Giacomini on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “What JBT’s Doing to Accelerate Growth – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JBT Corporation Announces Hiring of Paul Sternlieb as EVP and President of Protein – PR Newswire” published on October 12, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Reports Full-Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 30,000 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 702,118 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 420,277 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1,413 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited holds 214,795 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Prudential Financial holds 51,286 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Co has 724,222 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 36,888 shares. Axiom Limited De reported 0.06% stake. D E Shaw And Communication Incorporated reported 50,676 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.49M shares. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 33 shares.

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best And Worst Performing Foreign Stocks YTD: May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KEPCO: Lower SMP And Fuel Costs, Better Generation Mix – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Korea Electric Power Corp.: Energy Prices Down, Generation Mix Improving – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.