Korea Electric Power (KEP) Reaches $11.52 After 4.00% Up Move; Gse Systems (GVP) Shorts Raised By 17.39%

Gse Systems Inc (NASDAQ:GVP) had an increase of 17.39% in short interest. GVP’s SI was 10,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.39% from 9,200 shares previously. With 11,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Gse Systems Inc (NASDAQ:GVP)’s short sellers to cover GVP’s short positions. The SI to Gse Systems Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 10,172 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) has declined 22.73% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS, BUYS TRUE NORTH CONSULTING, LLC; 23/05/2018 – CORKER ACKNOWLEDGES GSE LEGISLATIVE ACTION WON’T HAPPEN SOON; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $1.1 Billion Of Gse Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) Rmbs Issued In 2016 And 2017; 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Rev $22.9M; 15/03/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, BACKLOG TOTALED $71.4 MLN, COMPARED TO YEAR-END 2016 BACKLOG OF $73.2 MLN; 15/03/2018 GSE Systems 4Q Net $5.43M; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Enters Amended and Restated Credit Agreement With Citizens Bank; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems, Inc. Acquires True North Consulting, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CURRENT CONGRESS WON’T PASS A BIPARTISAN GSE BILL: HENSARLING; 24/04/2018 – SEN. WARNER SAYS GSE REFORM WOULD BE A `HEAVY LIFT’ IN 2018

The stock of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 256,357 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 35.96% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power CorporationThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $14.80B company. It was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $11.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KEP worth $591.84 million more.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $241,227 activity. $11,227 worth of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was bought by Loudermilk Kyle Justin on Wednesday, June 5.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.80 billion. The firm operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources.

