Korea Electric Power (KEP) Holder Donald Smith & Company Upped Stake by $1.29 Million; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Declined While Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.21 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 36,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 384,017 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.71M, down from 420,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 176,666 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 117,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 56,010 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) by 148,448 shares to 726,071 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 7,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Ltd holds 0.11% or 7,824 shares. First LP owns 15,559 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 558,703 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Renaissance Gp Lc accumulated 10,116 shares. Loomis Sayles And Comm Lp reported 0.06% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). South Dakota Inv Council holds 76,500 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc owns 133,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 148,860 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 14,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 0.23% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 136,951 shares. Ameritas Investment invested in 4,082 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Advsr Asset Management reported 948 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 17,228 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $31.47M for 11.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Was Wrong About Kepco – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best And Worst Performing Foreign Stocks YTD: May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Is Wrong About KEPCO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 31, 2017.