Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation 12 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 53 2.42 N/A 2.47 22.18

Demonstrates Korea Electric Power Corporation and Portland General Electric Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Korea Electric Power Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portland General Electric Company’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portland General Electric Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Korea Electric Power Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Korea Electric Power Corporation and Portland General Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Portland General Electric Company’s potential downside is -12.11% and its consensus price target is $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares and 97% of Portland General Electric Company shares. About 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Portland General Electric Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance while Portland General Electric Company has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Portland General Electric Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.