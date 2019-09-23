Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Since Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation 12 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00 Ameren Corporation 75 3.35 N/A 3.47 21.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ameren Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ameren Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ameren Corporation’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Korea Electric Power Corporation are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Ameren Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Korea Electric Power Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ameren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ameren Corporation has a consensus target price of $80, with potential upside of 1.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ameren Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 73.8% respectively. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 51.1%. Competitively, Ameren Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance while Ameren Corporation has 16.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.