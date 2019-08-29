Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) Comparison side by side

As Electric Utilities businesses, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation 12 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 42 1.66 N/A 1.81 24.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Korea Electric Power Corporation and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Korea Electric Power Corporation and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Korea Electric Power Corporation and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus price target and a -14.14% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Korea Electric Power Corporation and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 54.9% respectively. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s share held by insiders are 51.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance while Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has 22.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats Korea Electric Power Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.