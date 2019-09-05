Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation 12 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ellomay Capital Ltd. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ellomay Capital Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Ellomay Capital Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% are Korea Electric Power Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance while Ellomay Capital Ltd. has 66.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Ellomay Capital Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.