Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stock Price Rose While Schneider Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position Maintained by Hills Bank & Trust Company

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $274.74. About 960,115 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 11,109 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Quaker Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:KWR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd invested in 0% or 33,175 shares. Intl Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co invested in 125,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 7,700 shares. Whittier Tru Co invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 7,942 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% or 880 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 6,925 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 15,646 shares. 25,016 were accumulated by Pinebridge Limited Partnership. Aperio Lc owns 46,094 shares. D E Shaw reported 103,651 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation owns 211,275 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt reported 8,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 29,326 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares to 299,138 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 381,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership owns 8.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 375,983 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 68,484 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company holds 0.67% or 395,196 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown owns 3,402 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Nottingham Advsr Inc has invested 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&R Capital Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Old Savings Bank In holds 0.04% or 3,249 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.25% or 411,325 shares. Milestone Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.54M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ativo Management Llc invested in 1.19% or 12,021 shares. Guardian Advsr LP holds 0.16% or 5,065 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 1,181 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% or 10,141 shares in its portfolio.