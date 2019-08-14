Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake Maintained by Schneider Capital Management Corp; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Trimmed Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position by $683,910

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 93,645 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 18/04/2018 – BHP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – BHP REPORTS PURCHASE OF 33.33% INTEREST IN SAMURAI PROSPECT; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS ALL MAJOR PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT TRACKING TO PLAN; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 05/03/2018 – BHP’S MALCHUK SAYS `QUITE A BIT OF INTEREST’ IN SHALE ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 827 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,438 shares to 440,350 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Citigroup accumulated 13,570 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0% or 880 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 91,011 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co reported 587 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,205 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 85 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 3,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.03% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 30,633 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 12,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 38,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

