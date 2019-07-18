Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake Has Boosted by Schneider Capital Management Corp; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $30.91 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 7,633 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 643,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.26 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.37M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 381,253 shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,519 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southernsun Asset Ltd holds 1.63M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 15,646 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Comerica Bankshares invested in 32,852 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 567,072 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Amer holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 15,180 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,094 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 1.91M shares. Mountain Lake Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6.22% or 652,500 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.22% or 15,637 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 15,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 16,228 shares. Venator Mgmt Limited reported 2.77% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,700 shares to 666,600 shares, valued at $136.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL).