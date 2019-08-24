Koppers Holdings (KOP) Shares Rose While Schneider Capital Management Increased by $1.27 Million Its Stake; Davis-Rea LTD Decreased Its Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Stake by $1.51 Million; Valuation Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 286,996 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Net $327M; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company's stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 82,569 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Koppers Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire" published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com" on August 08, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares to 573,643 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,324 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Connect Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 11,780 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 6,627 shares. Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 599 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.04% or 16,228 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 19,363 shares. Advsr Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 13,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling stated it has 10,058 shares. 1,205 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Shell Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 20,808 shares. 262,721 are held by Bancshares Of Mellon. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,457 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 6,599 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 25,016 are held by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.