Koppers Holdings (KOP) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $11.12 Million; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Its Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 383,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $619.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 208,429 shares traded or 139.44% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 256,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 456,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 5.44M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27 million for 7.65 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $886,493 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 13,104 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 165,599 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 18,619 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 13,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 310,186 shares. Invesco has 139,916 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 86,055 shares. Phocas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 190,890 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 116,273 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 238 shares. Next Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Vanguard holds 0% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49M for 2.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 250 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.68M shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 97,592 shares. Oak Hill Limited Partnership has 343,044 shares for 14.37% of their portfolio. 12,822 are held by Bessemer Grp. Next Fin Group reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.22M shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 23,398 are owned by Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp. 300 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc has invested 1.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv stated it has 265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust holds 1,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 654,881 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $65.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 311,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).