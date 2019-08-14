Koppers Holdings (KOP) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Upped Position; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) as Share Price Declined

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 78,120 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 111.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

