Koppers Holdings (KOP) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Holder Hikari Power LTD Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67M, up from 275,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 47,042 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,112 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 519,630 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability owns 17,301 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 1.07M are held by Haverford. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.23% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 6.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signature Est & Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verus Fin Ptnrs has 4,337 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 184,943 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 26,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne has invested 3.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Community Natl Bank Of Raymore has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 140,600 shares. Grimes Com has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 33,400 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Kraft Heinz Company by 272,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,550 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

