Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Value Rose While Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut as Valuation Declined

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 61,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 383,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $602.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 125,342 shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $886,493 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 64,402 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $87.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27 million for 7.43 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7,700 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 16,109 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 36,184 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 15,222 shares. Next Group Inc accumulated 0% or 434 shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 8,067 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Management has 3.4% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 45,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 30,987 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.39% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 278,000 shares. Whittier Trust invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 20,637 shares. The Maryland-based Rothschild Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 20,454 shares. South Texas Money Ltd owns 9,252 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 1.43% or 179,274 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 315,224 shares. 129,056 are held by Cardinal Cap Mngmt Inc. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alethea Capital Ltd has 0.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,759 shares. 40,862 are owned by Fairfield Bush. Cabot holds 3,450 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 388,426 shares. Essex Fin Services holds 3.33% or 81,015 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.