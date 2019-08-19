Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price Rose While Mountain Lake Investment Management Raised Holding by $1.31 Million; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lifted Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) as Market Value Declined

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 100,229 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 10,475 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 310,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 103,651 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 40,822 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 78,897 shares. Mountain Lake Invest Management Ltd holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 652,500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 33,175 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 27,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 11,780 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 8,825 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Comerica Retail Bank holds 32,852 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 1.91M shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.