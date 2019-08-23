Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position Maintained by Schneider Capital Management Corp; Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Share Value Rose While Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut by $303,184 Its Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 44,685 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 73,356 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 40,822 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0% or 18,519 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 18,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American International Gp, a New York-based fund reported 15,180 shares. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,852 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 145,012 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.39% or 34,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 8,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 29,326 shares stake. Northern Tru reported 293,374 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 58,925 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 13,570 shares. 1.63 million are held by Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 36,600 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares to 573,643 shares, valued at $25.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,684 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hydrogenics Becomes The First, Major Acquisition Target In The Emerging Fuel Cell Technology Space – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hydrogenics – Disappointing FY2018 But Management Projecting Better Times Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco Ltd accumulated 76,443 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,400 shares. 30,665 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Synovus Financial reported 1,075 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,555 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 11,198 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 8,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Lc holds 0% or 12,364 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).