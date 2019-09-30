Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Value Rose While Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.25 Million; As Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) Stock Declined, Holder Beach Investment Counsel Cut by $1.90 Million Its Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 19,350 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 165,877 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88M, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 43,818 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 93,988 shares to 112,158 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27 million for 7.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Southernsun Asset Limited Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 14,557 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 613 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 38,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 9,091 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,088 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.66% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Us Savings Bank De holds 599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 18,619 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 1,811 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $886,493 activity.