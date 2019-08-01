Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Valuation Rose While New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased by $338,000 Its Stake; Kellogg Co. (K) Share Price Declined While Highstreet Asset Management Increased Stake

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 159,146 shares traded or 47.55% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 2314.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 330,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 344,714 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 14,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 4.64M shares traded or 91.15% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44M for 6.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 31,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,639 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Magnetar Ltd reported 13,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 25,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,802 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 29,326 shares. 15,637 are held by Zebra Mgmt Limited. Phocas Corp reported 211,275 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Venator Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.77% or 103,000 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.63M shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.02% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 18,619 shares.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “/C O R R E C T I O N — Kellogg Company/ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hot Commodities: An Offaly Happy July 4th! – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2,694 shares to 9,108 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,656 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Glob holds 0.14% or 7.79 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.11% or 313,445 shares. Freestone Capital Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Asset has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 17,650 shares. Commerce National Bank accumulated 22,726 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New York-based Richard Bernstein has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 4,385 are held by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 2,268 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa holds 24,220 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).