Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.27 Million as Market Value Rose; As Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Valuation Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 365,816 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 1,180 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 266,288 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Litespeed Management Ltd Co has 8.52% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gabelli Funds has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 151,365 shares. Park Corp Oh stated it has 15,000 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.06% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 27,500 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fil has 156 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 11,712 shares. 733,302 were accumulated by First Wilshire Securities Mngmt. Advisory Service Limited Liability Company owns 1,250 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 460,590 shares.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.81M for 4.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 25,549 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 13,570 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 18,519 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.08% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 20,808 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,639 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated has 165,128 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.11% or 1.14 million shares. Northern Trust holds 293,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP reported 0.35% stake. Ironwood Inv Llc holds 1.92% or 91,011 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 67,313 shares to 517,246 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).