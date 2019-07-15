Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Price Rose While Newport Asia Has Lifted by $4.37 Million Its Holding

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 1.86M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 59,085 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Il, Illinois-based fund reported 134,947 shares. Cap Guardian Trust stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Capital Invsts owns 7.52M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 84,081 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 7,590 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 614,441 shares. 106 were reported by Tci Wealth. Signaturefd Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,735 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.72% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 324,465 shares. New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest Incorporated has invested 2.34% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Howe Rusling reported 3 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,600 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 293,374 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 22,000 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 91,011 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 5,756 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 33,175 shares. Carroll Associate reported 301 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 36,407 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.22% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.91 million shares. 38,526 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 238 shares. Venator Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 103,000 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.04% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares to 236,505 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).

