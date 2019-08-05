Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Raised Position by $1.27 Million; Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Its Position in Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) as Share Price Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 4,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,278 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 42,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.02M shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 65,317 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.77 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Tx holds 1.6% or 8,646 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 51,064 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 24,316 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 24,938 shares. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Lc has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,800 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 125 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2.62M shares. Lpl Finance has 15,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.44% or 953,249 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 22,671 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 29,328 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.69M shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP) by 11,655 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $75.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 144,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares to 236,505 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,247 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.